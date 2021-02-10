HUNTINGTON — National Signing Day might have passed last week, but that hasn’t stopped Marshall football head coach Charles Huff from pressing forward.
As Huff stated previously, there are no days off in recruiting — something he showed on Wednesday as a high-major talent committed to the Thundering Herd out of the transfer portal.
Clemson’s LeAnthony Williams, a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, announced in a message on social media that he would spend his last two seasons with at Marshall.
“God has blessed me my whole life and this wouldn’t be possible without him,” Williams’ tweet said. “I want to thank my dad and mom for being in my corner and all my family for showing the love and support....finally, I would like (to) thank Coach (Dominique) Bowman and Coach Huff (for) giving me the opportunity to reach my...highest level.”
The addition of Williams adds another national champion to the Herd fold.
Much like what Huff won the College Football Playoff Championship this season as associate head coach and running backs coach for Alabama, Williams has experienced football at the highest level in FBS, having played at Clemson as part of the Tigers’ 2018 national title run.
Williams was one of the nation’s most sought-after recruits out of high school in the Class of 2017, ranking No. 203 in overall prospects, according to 247Sports.
Williams chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and many other top programs.
Last season, Williams played in 11 games, making 12 tackles for the Tigers, who advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
In transferring to Marshall, Williams is reunited with a pair of high school teammates who are leaders and captains for the Herd — running back Sheldon Evans and defensive end Koby Cumberlander.
All three played at Roswell High School, one of the top talent-producing programs in Georgia.
Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Herd.
In addition to Williams’ commitment, Marshall also landed another piece for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday — South Carolina-based quarterback Peter Zamora.
Zamora received his offer earlier this week and decided to commit on Wednesday evening within minutes of Williams’ announcement.
“I’ve always said that if a school that checks all the boxes offers me, I would not keep them waiting,” Zamora said through social media. “My parents and I have prayed and carefully analyzed the next chapter for me. Leaving no stone unturned and considering all factors, I am giving my complete commitment and pledge to attend Marshall University in 2022.”