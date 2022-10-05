Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221002_hds_marshalltailgate
Coach Charles Huff leads the team as the Marshall football players head toward the stadium on the Thunder Walk before the game against Gardner Webb on Oct. 1 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall football coach Charles Huff said a break in the day-to-day routine came at good time for his team, coming off a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb with a lengthy break before its next game after playing five consecutive weeks and three games on the road.

“Really good opportunity for us to be able to recalibrate and look at where we are, what do we need to do and where do we need to go,” Huff said.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

