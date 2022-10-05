HUNTINGTON — Marshall football coach Charles Huff said a break in the day-to-day routine came at good time for his team, coming off a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb with a lengthy break before its next game after playing five consecutive weeks and three games on the road.
“Really good opportunity for us to be able to recalibrate and look at where we are, what do we need to do and where do we need to go,” Huff said.
Marshall stands at 3-2 and the team has already seen its fair share of ups and downs. An offensive clinic in a season-opening win over Norfolk State, then a stunning victory at Notre Dame before dropping the next two contests to Bowling Green and Troy.
In each game there were moments where Marshall saw things it did well and areas where the team needs some improvement. After a day off Monday, the coaching staff got a chance to go over each with the team as they look to correct mistakes, build off successes and gear up for the back half of the season.
“We’re six weeks into it now so you get a pretty good idea of what your players can do,” Huff said, “what they can do well and what they are still struggling with, what players are able to do what [things] and how can we move those players around to get better consistency on the field.”
In terms of consistency, Thundering Herd running back Khalan Laborn has proved to be an excellent addition through the transfer portal, especially given the absence of star running back Rasheen Ali. But Laborn has turned into a star in his own right.
He’s second in the nation in rushing yards, collecting 731 through five games. In each contest he’s rushed for over 100 yards with a season-high 191 against Gardner-Webb to go with a 163-yard performance at Notre Dame. He leads the Sun Belt Conference in rushing touchdowns with eight.
The defense, collectively, has also been a strong suit of the team this season, keeping opposing offenses from reaching the end zone in three of five games and has shut down the running game for its opponents. The defense has intercepted eight passes and recovered four fumbles.
Huff said he wants to continue to build on the successes the Herd has had in all three phases of the game, but also wishes to correct some shortcomings.
Ball security has been an issue, and though the offense has turned the ball over just six times, those giveaways have come during crucial moments in games. Starting quarterback Henry Colombi has thrown three interceptions and fumbled four times, though just one of those has been recovered by the opponent.
Colombi and backup Cam Fancher have each appeared in every game this season but the two-quarterback system hasn’t been as effective as the Herd had intended. Fancher has shown his ability to run but has in large part struggled in throwing situations.
On special teams, freshman Rece Verhoff made his first five field goals but has since missed from inside 35 yards and had a kick blocked. Punter John McConnell’s number has been called on quite a bit in recent weeks and has performed well, outside of a few short punts, but has effectively pinned the opposing offense inside the 20 on nearly half his punts.
Huff said the coaching staff will evaluate the entire offense, defense and special teams and make changes as necessary, whether that is in personnel or scheme.
“Today we’ll get into a little bit of fundamental work,” Huff said during his weekly press conference Tuesday, “and looking at some of the things we do well, looking at some of the things we need to correct, making the decision [of] do we correct it, quit trying to do it, [or] hold it until we can do it better.”
After each of those areas have been addressed, Huff said the Herd will move on to preparing for its next opponent, the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns, who have a little something to prove themselves after a 2-3 start to the season. Louisiana won the Sun Belt Conference championship last season and defeated Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.