Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.