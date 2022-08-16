Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi throws a pass during practice at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — By this point in his college football career, Henry Colombi has learned to adjust to his surroundings.

Now in his sixth fall camp as a college quarterback, and playing at his third school in the same time period, “new” isn’t exactly new for the most experienced quarterback on Marshall’s roster.

