HUNTINGTON — By this point in his college football career, Henry Colombi has learned to adjust to his surroundings.
Now in his sixth fall camp as a college quarterback, and playing at his third school in the same time period, “new” isn’t exactly new for the most experienced quarterback on Marshall’s roster.
“You can clearly see he’s got a veteran presence. Nothing rattles him, nothing gets him off-kilter,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “He’s been through a college camp before, and even though it’s not this one, you kind of know the routine.”
As a freshman, Colombi had to adjust to college football in general. After three years at Utah State, he then had to reorient himself when he transferred to Texas Tech.
So when he made the decision to transfer to Marshall, he knew, at least in a general sense, what to expect as he settled in with new teammates and coaches around him.
Though he was on campus for spring practice, Colombi wasn’t allowed to participate as he finished his degree at Texas Tech. But that time was still beneficial as he established relationships with coaches and teammates ahead of a crucial summer period and into fall practice.
“This is my first camp here with the guys and I had a good summer, and I feel like it’s transitioned into fall camp,” Colombi said. “We started clicking and have just continued to develop those relationships which is important and we feel good.”
On-field abilities aside, Huff has praised Colombi for his leadership off the field, with an emphasis on the attitude with which he has approached preseason practice so far this year.
“He could’ve very easily come in and said, ‘I’m the starting quarterback, everybody follow me,’ but he came in and followed the Marshall way and I think he gained the respect of the team by doing that, he gained the respect of the coaches by doing that,” Huff said of Colombi in a news conference before camp began.
Huff has yet to name a starter for the season opener Sept. 3 against Norfolk State, which is less than three weeks away.
In the meantime, Colombi said he has to focus on improving daily, both on and off the field, but particularly when it comes to developing chemistry with the other players in the offense.
“Each guy has a different skill set and it’s really about understanding where they want the ball, how they run their routes and knowing who is the ‘high point’ guy, who is the ‘fast’ guy,” Colombi said.
The speed at which he has done so has impressed teammates.
“As soon as he got here, he got it quick. It was like second nature to him,” said Jayden Harrison, a second-year wide receiver.
“He’s done a really good job of taking leadership when he’s on the field, getting guys where they need to be, getting guys lined up,” Huff added, “and he’s gotten to the point now where he can correct some plays, which is good.”
