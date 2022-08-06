Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220804 mu football 08.jpg
Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander speaks during a pre-camp press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — For the final time in his college football career, Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander walked in the room to meet with media prior to the start of preseason camp, boasting an ear-to-ear smile as he walked to the podium. 

"Can’t believe it’s the last one," said the sixth-year senior. "I’ve been very blessed to spend my time in Huntington where the people are absolutely amazing. It’s a place I’ll cherish forever. I’m just ready to get out there with the boys one last time."

