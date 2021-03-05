HUNTINGTON — In 2020, Marshall added Appalachian State to its football schedule in a late switch after a scramble due to COVID-19.
On Friday morning, the 2021 matchup between the teams also saw a switch, but this one is more of a luxury than a necessity.
The 2021 contest between two former Southern Conference rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, has moved from Sept. 25 to a primetime slot on Sept. 23.
The game was moved for television considerations. According to Appalachian State’s release, the kickoff time and network will be announced this summer. The Thursday night matchup is likely to be an ESPN-affiliated contest, according to sources.
This game is the first in a home-and-home series between the teams that was originally signed back in 2015 by Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick and Appalachian State Athletic Director Doug Gillin. It was one of Gillin’s first series inked as Appalachian State’s athletic director, coming two months after he was on the job.
Last year’s game came about after the non-conference schedules of both teams were ravaged by cancellations and conference rules in terms of games that left each scrambling for games.
Marshall defeated then-No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 in a defensive battle at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
This year’s matchup will be one of the early games for new Marshall head coach Charles Huff, who inherits a wealth of talent from a team that finished 7-3 and as Conference USA East Division champions.
Appalachian State is also expected to be a potential top-25 team to start the season with seven starters returning on offense and 10 on the defensive side of the ball.