HUNTINGTON — Marshall University senior linebacker Eli Neal said that as long as he’s been with the Thundering Herd, it has been known for defense.
He added that he doesn’t see that changing under his watch.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back that know what the standard is, what it takes and what it feels like to be a defense that’s been highly ranked,” said Neal, who is entering his final season of eligibility.
There are, however, clear differences in this year’s defensive lineup, in both personnel and coaching staff, when compared to the squad that helped the Marshall football team to a 9-4 record in 2021. Not wholesale changes, but enough to warrant a bit of an acclimation period to new defensive coordinator Jason Semore’s style.
“He’s made it pretty easy,” redshirt junior defensive back Micah Abraham said. “There’s not too much of a big difference, just different terminology, some little pieces he wants to put in there but it’s not too different.”
At the midway point of the spring season, the level of comfort is rising for those such as Neal and Abraham who are returning to a largely familiar system.
“I think it helps because they can translate some of the similarities to things that we did last year and then they are able to dive in and dissect the differences,” Huff said of the veteran leaders. “The beauty of it is they are not starting from square one on defense, you’re at level 200 because you taken English 101, which is good because you have some kind of a base, a foundation.”
When discussing Semore’s hire, Huff said that he always planned to stay true to the basic framework of defense the team had recruited to since his arrival in Huntington ahead of the 2021 season.
“[Semore is] another guy that wants to get after the ball. A genius football mind and that’s going to help us elevate even more,” Neal said. “To have a guy come in and fit have we’ve played defense the past couple of years is big for us.”
The newcomers are settling in quite nicely, too, and have changed the chemistry, in particular for the secondary.
Instead of Isaiah Norman, it’s JJ Roberts, a transfer from Wake Forest. Instead of Steven Gilmore, it’s Ishmael Ibraheem, a transfer from the University of Texas.
“If he’s not leading the team in interceptions in practice, he’s dang close. You can see he plays the game cerebrally, it makes sense to him,” Huff said of Roberts. “Ish has come in and really probably upped our physicality at the corner spot, sometimes probably a little too much but you can tell he plays with a little edge.”
The spring practice period is key for not only the development of players, but familiarizing each of the athletes with each other’s playing style and installing new aspects of the offense and defense so that nothing is new come summer and fall.
“No team is just going to line up and expect us to do the same thing we did last year,” Huff said. “We’ve got to have variations that look similar, we’ve also got to be able to do what we did last year, which was play fundamental football.”
Semore got the memo.
“He has done a really good job of not overloading the fundamental part of with the schematics,” Huff said. “Sometimes when you’ve got a really good defense with older guys, you get so play happy that you forget to dive into the fundamentals, but he’s done a really good job with that.”