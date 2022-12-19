CONWAY, S.C. — Marshall scored the first 28 points of the game and capped its season with its fifth consecutive win, a defeat of UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday evening at Brooks Stadium.
The win snapped a three-game bowl losing streak for Marshall as it picked up its first postseason win since the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. It also marked the first postseason win for Charles Huff as a head coach.
The Herd jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, matching the highest scoring output for a single quarter all season, with a touchdown pass from Cam Fancher to Corey Gammage and a 34-yard interception return for touchdown by Damion Barber.
Barber’s interception was his first for the Thundering Herd in his one season with the team but was UConn’s second turnover of the game after Isaiah Norman recovered a fumble on the Huskies’ first play from scrimmage.
That turnover set up the first score and kickstarted the Herd offense after its game-opening drive stalled inside the Huskies’ 35-yard line.
“Offensively we came out and didn’t get it done in the first drive, but the defense came out and responded,” Huff said. “That allowed us to get back into rhythm of playing, which led to some success in that first half.”
The Herd defense intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble and forced UConn to turn the ball over on downs twice. None of those turnovers was bigger, though, than Micah Abraham’s fourth-quarter pick, which he caught in the end zone to preserve a two-possession lead for Marshall with just over five minutes remaining.
Before halftime, a 38-yard scamper from running back Rasheen Ali set up the Herd’s third score of the day, a 10-yard pass from Fancher to tight end Devin Miller to extend the lead to 21-0. Ali added to the tally in the third quarter with his first rushing touchdown of the 2022 season, giving Marshall a 28-0 lead.
But the Huskies wouldn’t go away quietly.
Running back Victor Rosa got the Huskies on the board late in the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left in the period and scored again on a 24-yard rush on the final play of the third quarter to bring UConn within two scores, but the deficit was too large to eliminate.
“We started the game off with some exciting plays. UConn, hats off to them. They battled to the end when they had every reason to turn it in when we were up 28-0, but they battled back,” Huff said. “But the boys in green kept battling too.”
Fancher completed half of his passes (10 of 20) for 93 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. Gammage hauled in three of those passes for a team-high 50 yards, including his sixth score of the season.
Ali, who missed the first 10 games of the season, was named the Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP after carrying 15 times for a team-best 94 yards and a touchdown in the win. Khalan Laborn added 92 yards on 21 carries.
“He never lost confidence in himself,” Huff said of Ali, “never lost confidence in his ability and I think when he came back you guys saw that.”
“I’m not gonna say I thought I was gonna win it, but I don’t know, I manifested it,” Ali said, recounting a walk on the beach earlier that morning when he spoke with offensive lineman Trent Holler about the game. “With the injury, I knew I wanted to play hard for our last game and am happy to leave with a trophy.”
