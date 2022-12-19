Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CONWAY, S.C. — Marshall scored the first 28 points of the game and capped its season with its fifth consecutive win, a defeat of UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday evening at Brooks Stadium.

The win snapped a three-game bowl losing streak for Marshall as it picked up its first postseason win since the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. It also marked the first postseason win for Charles Huff as a head coach.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

