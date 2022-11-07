HUNTINGTON — It’s usually the first question opposing coaches field when entering a game week against Marshall.
How can you slow down a defense that is playing as well as the Thundering Herd’s?
The answer isn’t as easy as you might think, and it’s because the personnel is constantly changing throughout the course of a game.
“We’ve got some guys that we can rotate, we’ve got some guys that can split reps and that’s helping us,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said when speaking about the dominance of the Herd’s defense.
Marshall is among the best in the nation in several statistical categories, including third-down defense (first), rushing defense (third), turnovers forced (tied for fifth), scoring defense (sixth), total defense (eighth) and passing defense (27th).
“When a guy has to take 60-70 reps a game or 50 reps a game, and we get to this point in the season, it’s natural that you’re going to have bumps and bruises and guys are a little bit slower,” Huff added. “But we’ve been able to rotate guys all throughout the season in all three levels so it’s helped us stay fresh and minimize the amount of [snaps] or workload on some guys.”
By rotating players in and out of the game, Marshall is able to keep fresh legs in the lineup and give different looks to the opposing offense by using a melting pot of players, from those that have been staples in the Herd defense for years to newcomers through the transfer portal or those playing their first year of college football.
“It’s fun,” defensive lineman Sam Burton said. “There’s a lot of energy and we rotate guys in and everyone gets to make plays. We lift each other up but we’re all trying to make plays.”
The Herd has 18 players on defense who have appeared in at least eight games this season, Burton being one of them. Of those, 12 have appeared in all nine games for Marshall. There have been 28 different players see action in at least two games on defense.
That’s the kind of depth Huff was eyeing after watching the Herd get depleted by injury by the end of last season, particularly evident in the New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana.
“I looked around and we just didn’t have the bodies,” Huff said. “You can’t really predict injury but you can always improve depth. We went out through high school and through the transfer portal and went out and recruited and developed better players.”
It’s because of that depth at multiple positions on defense that the Herd has been able to be as competitive as it has been, even with an offense that has failed to find ways to score consistently, reaching the end zone only twice in the past eight quarters.
“In this league, you’ve got to be able to play really good defense to win. You look at the teams that are winning consistently and they are playing good defense,” Huff said. “Look at our games, I mean every time we’ve been in a one- or two-possession game is because of our defense.”