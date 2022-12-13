Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) talks with wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) as Herd football practices ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl game against UConn on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — For some players on the Marshall football team, a bowl game is second nature, but others who haven't yet experienced it are eager for the opportunity.
Take tight end Devin Miller and defensive end Owen Porter for instance. Each has been to five bowl games with the Herd, and the Myrtle Beach Bowl will be their sixth.
"It's rewarding," Miller said. "A change of scenery, getting a trip out of it and making some memories with your friends and playing football one last time in a new location is something you won't forget."
It's not just another game on the road, though, which adds to the uniqueness of the opportunity, even if a player has done it five times before, and few teams are as fortunate as the Herd has been, playing in a bowl game for nine of the last 10 seasons.
"I've got friends who have only been to one or two bowl games in the same amount of time as me, so I mean, we're very fortunate to make it to a bowl game every single year," Porter said. "Once you make it there, it's like your reward, so we'll enjoy it while we can, but the most important thing is winning the game."
There are some players, though, who have yet to experience a bowl game, like Stacey Marshall Jr., a tight end who transferred from Arizona for his final year of eligibility.
Some are in situations like Khalan Laborn, who have been on teams that have gone to bowl games but haven't gotten onto the field in one. Laborn was with Florida State when it went to the Sun Bowl in 2019. Though he played in 10 games that year for the Seminoles, the Sun Bowl wasn't one of them.
Laborn said he's eager to hit the field Monday. "Deep down I'm excited to get to play in this bowl game and help my team bring another win home," he said.
Marshall has been defeated in each of their last three bowl games, the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl (lost to UCF 48-25), the 2020 Camellia Bowl (lost to Buffalo 16-10) and most recently the 2021 New Orleans Bowl (lost 36-21 to Louisiana).
They'll look to turn that fortune around when they face UConn in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
It's one of a handful of stadiums across the country that feature a playing surface that isn't traditional in color, using teal turf instead of green - Coastal's field is nicknamed the "surf turf."
Some Marshall players might remember the last time the Herd played on a field that wasn't green, on Sept. 6, 2019, at Boise State, where the Broncos play on blue turf.
Miller, the senior tight end certainly does, as he made his first career catch in that game. His last college catch might also come on a field with unique color.
"I think it's pretty rare for someone to say their first catch was on the blue turf in Boise and their last catch was on the surf turf in Myrtle Beach," Miller said. "Maybe I can get that done."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.