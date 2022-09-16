Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220407 mu football 24.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey works with players during spring practice.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and stepped away from the football program, head coach Charles Huff confirmed Friday. 

Morrissey was in his second year with the Thundering Herd after being hired before the 2021 season to Huff's original staff. Huff said the resignation was due to personal reasons and "nothing negative as rumored." He had known about the possibility of Morrissey leaving as early as this summer. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.