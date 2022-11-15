Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221113 mu football 23.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) rolls out of the pocket as the Herd takes on Appalachian State Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff couldn't have drawn up a better start of the game against Appalachian State Saturday. 

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Thundering Herd used 15 plays to go 80 yards and capped the drive with a touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. The drive ran took minutes and 45 seconds off the first-quarter clock. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.