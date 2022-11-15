HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff couldn't have drawn up a better start of the game against Appalachian State Saturday.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Thundering Herd used 15 plays to go 80 yards and capped the drive with a touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. The drive ran took minutes and 45 seconds off the first-quarter clock.
"For the first time we came out and started fast, created a lot of momentum early and that was something that was a positive," Huff said of the start of the Herd's 28-21 win at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. "It's hard to go 15 plays and not screw up, it really is."
Three of those plays in particular were extremely important. A third-and-9 from Marshall's 21-yard line, a third-and-10 near midfield and a third-and-goal from inside the 1 were all converted.
The first two kept the drive alive with gains of 10 and 11 yards, respectively, while the third resulted in points. It was Marshall's longest drive that resulted in points to open a game.
"The whole week, Coach Huff has been saying how we need to convert on third downs," said wide receiver Corey Gammage, who caught one of those third-down passes from quarterback Cam Fancher on the opening drive. "The whole week we practiced working on going against the defense in third-and-long, third-and-short and seeing different angles. It turned out pretty good in the end."
While the Herd (6-4 overall, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) didn't have quite as much success on third downs the rest of the way, converting on just three of their next 12 tries, Huff said that it was a step in the right direction and the team can build off that as it prepares for the final two games of the regular season.
It was only the fifth time in 10 games that Marshall's third-down conversion success rate had been above 40%, and the Herd's first since converting nine of 21 tries against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 1.
"If we can stay on the field on third downs, we'll be able to move [the ball]," Huff said of the offense. "That's been our issue, [it] has been third downs tripping us up, but we talked about playing fast and playing one play at a time."
On the other side of the ball, Marshall's third-down defense has been among the best in the nation all year and the Herd retained that No. 1 ranking after holding the Mountaineers to five conversions of 17 attempts.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham called it the "money down" and said there is always an urgency to get off the field, no matter the score or amount of time left in the game.
"That's the money down. You get through first and second down and you have to get off the field," Abraham said. "You don't want to be that guy that let's up a play for the defense to be on the field again. Third down is the money down and we have to get off the field every time."
Marshall's defense has held opponents to a success rate of 21.6% on third-down plays, converting just 32 times in 148 plays. As for the Herd offense, it improved its success rate to 34.2% (54 of 158) through the first 10 games of the season.
