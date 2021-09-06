Marshall football: Eli Neal named C-USA defensive player of the week By Grant Traylor gtraylor@hdmediallc.com Sep 6, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Marshall's Eli Neal (24) celebrates after recovering a blocked punt in the Herd's win over Navy. SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON -- As Conference USA released its first wave of weekly football awards, Marshall was a part of the unveiling.Marshall linebacker Eli Neal was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Navy on Saturday in the Thundering Herd's 49-7 win.Neal finished with 11 tackles and three sacks as Marshall's defense made life difficult on the Midshipmen when they went to the passing game.Neal's three sacks were part of a day in which the Herd had nine, which is tops in the nation, along with Missouri, after one week of play.What makes it more impressive is that the nine team sacks came on just 25 drop-back attempts by Navy. In addition to the 11 tackles and three sacks, Neal also recovered a blocked field goal in the first quarter that left the Midshipmen with no points after a drive that took 6:34 off the clock.Neal and the Herd stayed the course defensively and allowed just one touchdown in a game in which the Navy offense controlled possession for 41:19 of the 60 minutes played.Neal's strong start to the season comes after a year in which he started all 10 games and finished with 75 tackles for the Herd.The Memphis native takes over as the leader in the middle of the Herd's defense after former linebacker Tavante Beckett left to go to the NFL. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesTown Center has one of Hull's larger tenant basesReport card for WVU, Marshall openersWVU football: Terps' pressure played big part in Mountaineers' opening lossHuntington honors RosiesNew Charleston ghost tour company kicks off spooky season a little earlyDear Abby: Boyfriend proving to be not much of a fatherMarmet to host Labor Day Weekend festivitiesWV Travel Team: Discoveries Hidden in the Middle of Ohio’s Rolling FarmlandGuest editorial: Voting rights act should be passedSecret Santa gears up for another season in WV Upcoming Events