Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Marshall at Bowling Green
Buy Now

Marshall head coach Charles Huff watches the action on the field during the Herd’s loss Sept. 17 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

 Scott W. Grau | For HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Head football coach Charles Huff might want to coin the term “Marshall beater,” which has been commonly used in meetings with the media since the Thundering Herd suffered its first loss of the season.

What is a “Marshall beater?” A sack, turnover, penalty or missed tackle that gets in the way of winning a football game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags