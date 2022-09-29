HUNTINGTON — Head football coach Charles Huff might want to coin the term “Marshall beater,” which has been commonly used in meetings with the media since the Thundering Herd suffered its first loss of the season.
What is a “Marshall beater?” A sack, turnover, penalty or missed tackle that gets in the way of winning a football game.
In wins over Norfolk State and Notre Dame, Huff said the Herd had eight and 11 beaters, respectively, in those games.
Against Bowling Green and Troy, Marshall had 21 of those beaters in each game, making it hard for Herd players to get out out of their own way because of sacks, turnovers or penalties.
“They asked what the [magic] number was,” Huff said. “It ain’t 21, I know that.”
Huff isn’t hearing the discussion that the Herd “should be” 4-0, given how Marshall has played the last two weeks, even though he knows the team could have played better collectively.
Expectations from outside the locker room don’t matter much to Huff and the coaching staff, who have been in this situation with the team before. Last year, the Herd started 2-0 and dropped three straight games after that.
“No, we shouldn’t be 4-0. We should be 2-2. Why? Because you are what you are,” Huff said. “We are 21 Marshall beaters in the [past] two games, we should be 2-2.”
But Marshall beaters do work both ways. If the Herd forces a turnover, gets a sack, the opponent misses a tackle or is flagged, that negates a “Herd beater.” The Herd just hasn’t had enough of them to overcome its own mistakes the past two weeks.
“Should we be able to play better? Absolutely,” Huff said. “Have we made some mistakes that have cost us? Absolutely, but we should be what we are because the things we did got us to where we are.”
The Herd returns home after a three game road swing, hosting Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the second meeting between the two programs. It’s Marshall’s final non-conference game after getting a taste of Sun Belt play at Troy last week.
“I did let them know that moving forward in our conference, that’s the environment we’re going to play in week in and week out regardless of who we play in our conference,” Huff said. “That’s what the game is going to look like.”
