Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220424 springgame 61.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall safeties Isaiah Norman (8) and Andre Sam (20) celebrate a defensive stop during the Herd’s Green and White Game on April 23 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — For two new members of the Marshall football secondary, there was a sense of familiarity when coming up from the FCS level as transfers to life in the FBS with the Thundering Herd.

For Isaiah Norman, his connection with the Herd dates back to his childhood. For Andre Sam, it was a reunion with a previous coach.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags