HUNTINGTON — For two new members of the Marshall football secondary, there was a sense of familiarity when coming up from the FCS level as transfers to life in the FBS with the Thundering Herd.
For Isaiah Norman, his connection with the Herd dates back to his childhood. For Andre Sam, it was a reunion with a previous coach.
“Growing in Memphis, and with both schools being in Conference USA, I used to watch Marshall play against Memphis and now I’m here,” said Norman, an Austin Peay transfer.
Not only did Norman see Marshall play a time or two in person, he also used to frequently play against the Herd in the NCAA football video games.
“I’d see that green coming to Memphis and would be thinking about beating them,” Norman added. “I used to play NCAA and play against Marshall as Memphis because I just remembered playing them all the time. It’s crazy how things come full circle.”
In his final year of college football, instead of playing against the Herd, he’ll wear the “M” on the side of his own helmet, joining over 40 other newcomers who will do the same thing.
Andre Sam, a transfer from McNeese State, is one of them and reconnects with his former head coach Lance Guidry, who is now Marshall’s defensive coordinator.
Norman and Sam were roommates as they began their Marshall football careers while going through spring practice, and their work ethic has impressed the Herd coaching staff from the minute they suited up.
“I think their maturity in their approach has been the best,” head coach Charles Huff said. “They’ve come out every day with a workman’s get-better mentality. They don’t need a jump start, they don’t need a coach to say ‘Let’s go,’ they hit the grass and they are ready.”
Huff said they fit two major characteristics of what he looks for when building the Marshall football roster — being able to fill a need and being appreciative of the opportunity to do so.
“Those two guys hit both of those,” Huff said. “We had a need and they are really appreciative. Obviously, they can play the game of football but they appreciate the opportunity to be here at Marshall which makes you show up ready to work.”
Norman said this fall camp has been the most intense of his college career and can already feel a difference in the level of expectation between Marshall and his previous school.
“There’s definitely a difference between FCS and FBS,” Norman said. “They say it’s the resources and the money but it’s also the expectation of work ethic.
“When you get here, you’re expected to work hard. I had to adjust but I was already a hard worker as it was so I fell right in.”
In Guidry’s system, both Norman and Sam have settled in nicely and helped bring valuable experience to a position group that lost some after last season. When looking to fill that void, Guidry said those two in particular fit the bill.
“Sam and Norman are two guys that played a lot of football so we feel like we have guys coming in that have a lot of snaps underneath their belt and guys from FCS are going to come in and try to prove themselves,” Guidry said. “That’s what I like about getting those guys and I feel good about them.”
