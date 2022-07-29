Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20210815 mu football 08.jpg
Marshall director of player development Doug Chapman watches as players warm up for practice last summer at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A member of the Marshall football coaching staff is returning to where he made a name for himself in the NFL — but this time only temporarily and in a vastly different capacity.

Doug Chapman, who starred at running back for the Thundering Herd from 1996-99 and continued his playing career with the Minnesota Vikings (2000-03), is returning to Minnesota for a week while participating in the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.