Marshall James Madison Football

James Madison defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu (0) sacks Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) during the first half Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — For the first time all season, there was only one quarterback in the game for the Marshall football team, and redshirt Cam Fancher went the distance in the Thundering Herd’s 26-12 win over James Madison on Oct. 22.

In Fancher’s first collegiate start, there were good throws and bad ones, touchdowns and turnovers, sacks and scrambles, but overall his performance was one that pleased the coaching staff and gave it a complete body of work that hadn’t previously been put on film at the college level.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

