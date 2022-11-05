Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Old Dominion Football

Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings (0), a transfer from WVU, leads the Monarchs with 924 receiving yards, good for second best in the country.

 AP photo

NORFOLK, Va. — Two former Conference USA foes will meet for the first time as members of the Sun Belt Conference when Marshall travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both Marshall (4-4 overall, 1-3 SBC) and ODU (3-5, 2-2) have seen their share of ups and downs this season, but the two East Division opponents — coached by longtime friends and competitive rivals Charles Huff and Ricky Rahne — are fighting for position in the SBC standings as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.