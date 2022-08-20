Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220821 mu fans 05.jpg
Buy Now

Three-year-old Idris White is greeted by a Herd football player during Marshall Fan Day Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As Marshall fans filed into the concourse of Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, players on the Thundering Herd football team had already taken their seats along two long rows of tables, markers in hand.

Fans offered everything from team posters, to T-shirts, to flags and other collectible items to the players as they passed each item along and put their signature on it, making conversation with those who took the time to stand in a long line on Fan Day at the stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags