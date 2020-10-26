HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s defense has quite the conundrum in a short week as it prepares for FIU on Friday night.
No one knows exactly who the starting quarterback is going to be.
It appears that not even FIU coach Butch Davis knows exactly what he’s going to get out of the position, which has been a big part of the Panthers’ 0-3 start to the season.
A different starting quarterback has taken the field in all three games, with none producing results that have led to a victory.
“They’ve played three different quarterbacks,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “They are still trying to find that guy. All three are talented in certain ways so we’ll see where that goes.”
Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager got the start in the season opener, but Stone Norton came in and gave the team a boost in a 36-34 loss to Liberty.
The next week saw Kaylan Wiggins get the start, but he was unproductive as all three saw action in the loss to Middle Tennessee.
Last week, Norton got the starting nod and was also underwhelming, finishing 5 of 14 for 66 yards in a 19-10 loss to FCS member Jacksonville State.
So far, FIU’s top total passing yardage performance for the season has been 136 yards against Liberty.
While Davis is searching for his quarterback, he said not all the blame is on that position.
“It’s a team thing, it’s not just Max and Stone,” said Davis in a story by Underdog Dynasty’s Eric Henry. “We had a play in the end zone where the receiver gets turned around and he can’t locate the football, we need guys to make those plays and help our quarterbacks out.”
In the loss to Jacksonville State, two key offensive linemen — left tackle D’Antne Demery and center Shane McGough — were out, along with leading receivers J.J. Holloman and Shemar Thornton.
That meant the passing attack couldn’t get going, which allowed Jacksonville State to key on the Panthers’ rushing attack.
At game’s end, FIU had just 156 total yards and Jacksonville State owned more than a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession.
Holliday said he expects FIU to look much different this week as players return from their various absences.
He also knows that the battles in Miami are always similar to a hometown rivalry matchup because of the Herd’s presence with recruiting in south Florida, which means his team will get the best from FIU.
“Those guys, when we get down there, they are probably all going to be back, so I know Butch will do a great job getting those guys coached up,” Holliday said. “We just have to continue to do what we are doing defensively, which is play great defense and work hard this week.
“Just like FAU did, they’ve got good players. They’ve got good players and they’ve got skill guys that can run and a tremendous running back. That being said, we’ve got to be ready to go play.”