HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall assistant coach and player Mickey Jackson will stand in silence Thursday as he joins with thousands to remember those lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash 49 years ago.
As he does, memories of that 1970 team and season, Jackson’s first as a coach with the Thundering Herd, will flood his mind.
Jackson joined former Herd assistant coach Red Dawson and others Wednesday afternoon to explain the importance of that ceremony and that team at Marshall’s Quarterback Club Luncheon in the Big Green Room of Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
For Jackson, the ceremony’s symbolism is poignant.
“The fountain, of course, represents all 75 of the folks we lost on the plane,” Jackson explained. “As soon as they turn that switch off and that last drop of water stops, the reflection that goes through my mind is that’s when the plane stopped and our team and family stopped. That’s the toughest part of the ceremony that I’ve ever experienced.”
While many have heard Jackson’s story numerous times over the years — he was not with the team at East Carolina because he was scouting Ohio University for the Herd in Pennsylvania — many do not know his journey to Marshall eight years prior. It was also a journey that started with Jackson’s own personal tragedy.
During Jackson’s senior year at Harpers Ferry High School, everything was going well. He was the running back for an undefeated team and preparing for the homecoming dance when his world was flipped upside-down. His parents were involved in an automobile accident, and he lost his mother.
“That was something that really broke me because I had quit,” Jackson said. “If it hadn’t been for family, No. 1, football, No. 2, and the community, I wouldn’t be a member of the Marshall University football team or the Marshall University coaching staff.”
From that point on, those three aspects — family, football and community — became the central figures in Jackson’s life.
Jackson credited Red Dawson for welcoming him with open arms once he joined Marshall’s staff in summer of 1970, but just months later, those core values were again tested when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into the Wayne County hillside while attempting to land following Marshall’s 17-14 loss to East Carolina.
“On Nov. 14, 1970, I lost another family,” Jackson said.
Dawson described the feelings following the tragedy and how his difficult decision to return to help rebuild the program came about. To this day, the emotions of that event and his subsequent decision to coach are as strong for Dawson as what they were 49 years ago.
“It affected everybody,” Dawson said. “For a while, I thought it was just me, but I grew to realize anybody on this campus was involved. We’re going to go to a fountain ceremony [Thursday] at noon, and this is just as emotional as anything you could ever be a part of. I thought maybe I should transfer somewhere — try to find another job.
“I was really looking for another job and I talked to my buddy Bobby Bowden and he said, ‘Go back down to Marshall and try to coach the best you can. You’ll learn more there than you ever will from me up at WVU.’”
Those such as Dawson and Jackson were instrumental in keeping things together until Jack Lengyel was named head coach, and from there, the rebuilding process was born.
Success was not measured in wins at that time; instead, it was the building of a strong, community-based foundation for which the blocks to success could be laid. Those building blocks continued over decades with many milestones — the first victory over Xavier on Sept. 25, 1971, the first winning season in 1984, the team’s I-AA championships in 1992 and 1996, the team’s dominance of the Mid-American Conference under Bobby Pruett and the 2014 Conference USA championship.
Marshall is currently working on that next building block under head coach Doc Holliday, in the thick of the 2019 Conference USA race as the Herd gets set to take on Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Friday.
Holliday, who also attended the meeting, has made it a point to ensure that his team knows the importance of the 1970 tragedy through education — aspects that start in recruiting and continue with a team run to Spring Hill Cemetery upon arrival for preseason or having the team’s attire honor those lost with black jerseys and a “75” helmet logo.
There is also a helmet in the lower concourse of the Shewey Building that the team touches on its way out to the field.
Now that 49 years have passed since the tragedy, it is not just about remembering the family lost for Jackson, Dawson, Holliday and crew. The goal also involves making sure those now involved with the program embrace the family they’ve gained at Marshall.
It gets back to Jackson’s core values once again — family, football, community. For Jackson, nothing embodies those values better than the story of Marshall’s 1970 tragedy and subsequent rebirth.