HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University football player Denero Marriott tested positive for COVID-19.
The 2002 MU graduate said he was tested on March 22 and the diagnosis was confirmed on Monday.
“I am on the back end of it,” said Marriott, who lives in his native Martinsburg. “I was tested on the 22nd [of March] and had a fever, fatigue and shortness of breath. I did not have a cough.”
Marriott said he is feeling better and expects to make a complete recovery from the coronavirus that has killed more than 4,000 in the United States.
Marriott was a prolific pass catcher during an era when the Thundering Herd featured numerous wide receivers who went on to the NFL. He caught 143 passes for 1,805 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons. As a senior, he hauled in 86 passes for 993 yards.
After college, Marriott signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“My sense of smell and taste is coming back slowly,” Marriott said. “I’m still not all the way there yet.”
How he contracted the virus remains a mystery.
“I have no idea where I could have gotten it, which makes it even crazier because I haven’t been anywhere,” Marriott said. “Nonetheless, I’m good.”
The former Herd standout advised everyone to take the virus seriously.
“I urge you all to stay home if you don’t have to be out,” Marriott said. “Trust me, this stuff is very real. It kicked my butt the first three days.”
Marriott still works out and is in solid physical condition. He said that likely played a role in his fight against the virus.
“I firmly believe had I not been overall relatively healthy, working out and eating right, I’d be worse off than I am,” said Marriott who thanked the hundreds of people, including dozens of former teammates, who checked on him.