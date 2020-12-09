HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Marshall’s football players spoke of how excited they were to have the opportunity to clinch a Conference USA East Division title at home against Charlotte this week.
Less than 24 hours after the players spoke of doing so, that opportunity faded away.
Marshall announced on Wednesday morning that Friday night’s game against the 49ers has been canceled due to health and safety issues, according to Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick.
“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening,” Hamrick said. “I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process.”
With Marshall’s game being canceled, the Herd finishes the regular season at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA.
An announcement in regard to the Conference USA championship game should be forthcoming.
Marshall and Florida Atlantic are the only teams in C-USA's East Division with one loss and the Herd holds the tiebreaker.