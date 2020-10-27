HUNTINGTON — Marshall will not make its scheduled trip to Miami to take on FIU on Friday due to COVID-19 issues within FIU's football program, multiple sources confirmed on Tuesday.
Stadium's Brett McMurphy was the first to report the game's postponement.
McMurphy said on social media that the game would likely not be made up due to a lack of common open dates for the two schools, but sources say that has not been determined yet.
Conference USA pushed its championship game back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 in an effort to accommodate make-up weekends for games lost due to COVID-19.
This is Marshall's second league game that needs to be made up. The Herd also lost an Oct. 3 home date with Rice.
The possibility remains that Marshall could make up both the Rice and FIU games within the two additional weeks allotted by Conference USA.
This is the second game in two weeks that FIU has had to cancel due to COVID-19 complications within its program.
FIU canceled a Conference USA contest with Charlotte on Oct. 17, but returned to play FCS member Jacksonville State on Friday night, losing 19-10.
In that loss, the Panthers had a depleted roster due to continued COVID-19 issues and injuries that forced many players to miss.
It is expected that FIU will put out a release announcing the game's official postponement later Tuesday afternoon.
The contest at FIU was Marshall's last scheduled road game for the 2020 season, which makes it more likely that they will try to make the game up.
Marshall is scheduled for three home games to end the season: UMass (Nov. 7), Middle Tennessee (Nov. 14) and Charlotte (Nov. 21).