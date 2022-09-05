HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter walked into his postgame news conference holding the same football he carried into the north end zone during the second quarter of Marshall’s season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“No, they aren’t getting this one back,” Porter said with a grin as he met with members of the media following a 55-3 win over Norfolk State on Saturday.
The last play in which that particular football was used ended with Porter in the end zone after he picked up a fumble and returned it 21 yards for a score.
The play was a familiar one for Porter and the Thundering Herd defense, who had seen similar looks in game film leading up to the contest and knew the best way to defend it. The defense executed that plan Saturday.
“We’d been watching it all week,” Porter said. “They run this little pitch play where the quarterback tries to jab step and give a shake thinking I’m going to bite on the pitch, but I just sat there because it’s what we’ve gone over the whole week.
“He pitched it, I saw the running back try and reach back and he barely tipped the ball. [Jace] Bobo hit him and then either he or the running back was laying on the ground trying to swipe the ball but I was already running [at it].”
It was the first touchdown of Porter’s college career. He did return one other fumble for an apparent score against Florida Atlantic during the 2020 season, but the play was called back due to a penalty.
“For me, the touchdown game went away a long time ago. I stopped caring, kind of,” Porter said. “It’s super exciting.”
But what goes through a defensive lineman’s head when he sees a loose ball and attempts to recover it? On most plays like Porter’s touchdown, it’s not uncommon to see a player dive on the football versus trying to pick it up and run.
“I was thinking the whole time that I was going to bend down, pick it up and then someone was going to hit me in the back,” Porter said. “Then I was running and thought someone was going to tackle me and nobody ever made it until I was about to cross the goal line.”
He was hit just inside the 5-yard line and stumbled onto the new black turf in the end zone, the first defensive touchdown scored on it, but there were several other moments that excited Porter just as much from other members of the defense, like Koby Cumberlander’s 11-yard sack on the next defensive series.
“I’ve got two sisters. These guys are the closest thing to brothers that I’ll ever have,” Porter said. “I was more hyped for Koby to get the sack on that play. We’ve been talking since January about who was going to get the first sack on the new turf, it was almost like a bet. I was ecstatic to see him get that first sack on the new field.”
