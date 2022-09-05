Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter walked into his postgame news conference holding the same football he carried into the north end zone during the second quarter of Marshall’s season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“No, they aren’t getting this one back,” Porter said with a grin as he met with members of the media following a 55-3 win over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags