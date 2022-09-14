Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220911 mu football 07.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall tight end Devin Miller (83) scores a touchdown as the Herd takes on Notre Dame last Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After suffering a gruesome injury against North Texas last season, the fact that Marshall tight end Devin Miller is on the field for the Thundering Herd again in 2022 would have been enough for him.

On Oct. 15, 2021, during the first quarter against the Mean Green, Miller caught a pass from Grant Wells, turned up the field and, after being hit by a defender, put his right arm down on the turf in an attempt to brace himself. He suffered a broken arm.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags