HUNTINGTON — After suffering a gruesome injury against North Texas last season, the fact that Marshall tight end Devin Miller is on the field for the Thundering Herd again in 2022 would have been enough for him.
On Oct. 15, 2021, during the first quarter against the Mean Green, Miller caught a pass from Grant Wells, turned up the field and, after being hit by a defender, put his right arm down on the turf in an attempt to brace himself. He suffered a broken arm.
Miller would return later in the season with a brace on his right arm and ended the year with 10 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown after appearing in seven games.
In two games this season, he’s hauled in six passes for 53 yards, and his lone touchdown will go down in Herd history as the catch that helped Marshall defeat Notre Dame on the road.
“It’s a credit to the process,” Miller said. “Just trusting that God has a plan for me and just having faith that everything happens for a reason and remaining consistent in yourself and your teammates, knowing that hard work is going to pay off no matter what.
“Even if I wasn’t performing like this, just being able to move my arm at a certain point again amazed me. Coming back from all that stuff just adds to my personal story.”
On that scoring drive against the Irish, the Herd ran 11 plays — eight runs and three passes. Two of those pass plays resulted with the ball ending up in the hands of Miller, and both were vital to the outcome of the game, a 26-21 Herd victory.
The first came on third-and-9 from Marshall’s 7-yard line. Miller caught the ball near the line of scrimmage and found himself with room to run. A block from fellow tight end Stacey Marshall, a transfer from Arizona, helped create enough room for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
“That was huge,” Miller said. “A lot of offenses just talk about getting that first first down. We definitely talked about it being backed up and you’ve got all the noise behind you, but it was a great call.”
The call was made by offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, who has handled play-calling duties in the first two games and will continue to do so moving forward, but the execution of the play was up to those in uniform.
“They called our number as tight ends and we got it done to keep us rolling,” Miller said.
On the final play of the drive, Miller came up big again on third down, hauling in a 3-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score.
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi joked that Miller wasn’t even supposed to be in that particular place on that play, but as Colombi rolled out of the pocket, the receivers went into a scramble drill in an attempt to give Colombi an open target.
Colombi lofted the ball over a defender and Miller reached up to make the grab, sending Herd fans and teammates alike into a frenzy as he did his best impression of the Fighting Irish logo, a leprechaun with both fists up in front of him.
Those two catches on the final drive were the only two Miller made all game, but he had an impact on the game far beyond what the stat sheet would suggest given his ability to block in both pass protection and when the Herd elects to run the ball, which happened more than 50 times in the win Saturday.
“He’s one of the best tight ends I’ve played with in the run game,” Colombi said.
But as it turned out, he was pretty important in the passing game, too.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.