HUNTINGTON — In some of the most prolific years in Marshall football's history, Shawn Elliott played defensive end on a team that found ways to beat the Thundering Herd.
With Appalachian State, Elliott went 3-1 against Marshall from 1992-95, winning twice in Huntington and once in Boone, North Carolina. The 37-34 victory at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was the first home loss for the Herd at the venue which opened in 1991.
"Looking forward to playing up there, it's been awhile," Elliott said. "In my time at Appalachian State as a player, Marshall was our biggest rival so I've got a lot of respect for their football program and just what they've done over the years."
After he graduated in 1995, Elliott returned to the Mountaineers program two years later as a member of the coaching staff. He was a defensive assistant for two seasons, coached the tight ends from 1999-2000 and then was the offensive line coach from 2001-2009.
He was on staff when Marshall and App State met for the first time as non-conference opponents in 2002, a game which the Herd won handily, 50-17, in Huntington.
There's also an indirect connection between Elliott and a member of Marshall's secondary.
After leaving App State, Elliott joined the coaching staff at South Carolina, where he would spend the next seven years from 2010-2016. Stephon Gilmore, the brother of Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore, played for the Gamecocks for two seasons with Elliott on staff.
"Shoot, I know he's a tremendous athlete. I coached his brother when I was on staff and Stephon was at South Carolina," Elliott said of the younger Gilmore brother. "I think their secondary does a real nice job."
The Panthers were eliminated from bowl contention following a 42-40 loss to James Madison last week, surrendering a 20-point lead in the second half which led to their seventh loss of the year.
But Elliott said he's not going to just go through the motions when he brings the Panthers to Huntington. He's making the trip with his sights set on continuing the success he's had in town historically.
"We're going to play the football game to win, so our best players are still going to play," Elliott said, dispelling the notion that he might rotate younger guys into the game for the sake of experience.
"The guys that have led the way thus far, if they the ability to go out out there and give us the best chance to win, they are going to see it through. We've got an opportunity to end the season with momentum against a good Marshall squad."
