Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Georgia St Appalachian St Football

Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott watches his team against Appalachian State on Oct. 19 in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State won 42-17.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — In some of the most prolific years in Marshall football's history, Shawn Elliott played defensive end on a team that found ways to beat the Thundering Herd. 

With Appalachian State, Elliott went 3-1 against Marshall from 1992-95, winning twice in Huntington and once in Boone, North Carolina. The 37-34 victory at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was the first home loss for the Herd at the venue which opened in 1991. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.