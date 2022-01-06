HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has decided on his next move in college football.
Wells, who announced he would leave the Thundering Herd and enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning, celebrated his commitment to Virginia Tech on social media on Thursday evening.
At Virginia Tech, Wells will be reunited with former Marshall defensive line coach J.C. Price, who served as the Hokies’ interim coach for its 29-24 win over Virginia, which led to Virginia Tech’s bowl eligibility.
The Hokies were defeated by Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl 54-10 while playing without starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Wells will also continue at Virginia Tech with Mike Villagrana, who served as Marshall’s general manager in the first year under head coach Charles Huff. Villagrana left the Herd following the bowl game to take over as Virginia Tech’s senior director of player personnel.
At Virginia Tech, there will be plenty of opportunity for Wells to earn a starting nod with Burmeister now gone.
Quarterbacks Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock took the snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl with little success for the Hokies, who usher in a new coaching staff as former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry takes over for Justin Fuente as head coach.
It brings some finality to what has been an eventful two weeks for Wells, who also got engaged to longtime girlfriend Josie Bare over the holiday break prior to entering the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, Wells responded on Twitter to an HD Media column discussing fan interactions with student-athletes on social media and their potential role in his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
“This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Wells said. “I never felt anything but love from the Huntington community and will always be grateful for that.”
A product of George Washington High School in Charleston, Wells started in 23 games over two seasons with the Thundering Herd, going 14-9 in those games while earning All-Conference USA accolades in each season.
In 2020, Wells was an All-Conference USA first-team selection and the C-USA Freshman of the Year after leading the Herd to a 7-0 start, a national ranking and C-USA East Division championship.
In 2021, Wells finished as a C-USA Honorable Mention selection and finished 16th in FBS in passing yards per game (271.9).
This season, Wells was 295 of 444 for 3,535 yards. He threw for 16 touchdowns while also throwing 13 interceptions.