HUNTINGTON — Perhaps there is no Marshall football player who can take advantage of the “fresh start” philosophy of first-year Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff more than quarterback Grant Wells.
For Wells, his first season as the Herd’s starting quarterback could not have featured a higher peak or a lower valley.
Wells ended the 2020 season as the All-Conference USA first-team selection at quarterback, but from a team standpoint it was a disappointing finish after one of the best starts to a season in program history.
With a new coach on board, Wells has to again prove himself as the team’s starting quarterback during the important spring practice sessions.
“There’s a lot of guys in that boat,” Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. “This is their first true spring ball where they are able to compete and prove to Coach Huff what they can do on the football field.”
Wells was thrust into the Herd’s starting role just six weeks before the 2020 season was set to begin after the exit of Isaiah Green, and Wells took the opportunity and ran with it, leading Marshall to a 7-0 record and No. 15 national ranking.
At the time, there was even dark horse Heisman Trophy talk, and comparisons to other Marshall greats started raining down on the Charleston native.
Almost as quickly as those statements were made, they vanished.
Wells struggled mightily over the last three weeks of the season, which led to the Herd ending the year on a three-game skid.
The struggles started in a 20-0 loss to Rice, in which Wells finished 18 for 35 with five interceptions — three coming in the span of four throws.
That performance seemed to get in Wells’ head a bit, and when he lined up against UAB in the Conference USA championship game, he did not complete a pass in the first half, finishing 8 for 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Herd’s 23-18 loss.
Wells was also largely ineffective in the Camellia Bowl loss to Buffalo, finishing 13 for 20 for 114 yards in a 17-10 loss that ended the Herd’s campaign at 7-3.
With Huff now entering as Marshall’s head coach, Wells isn’t thinking about the past. Instead, his focus is on learning a new scheme and earning his starting spot under Huff.
The first time Huff was able to see Wells with a football in his hands came in the Herd’s first spring practice on March 19.
As Wells takes the field this spring, the scheme he will lead is different, with Huff going to an up-tempo, aggressive vertical attack.
Wells still has his quarterback coach in Cramsey, which he’s been with for three years, but what they are going over now is much different than the scheme they went with last year, making the spring an important learning experience for each.
As Cramsey put it, this is the first true spring ball for Wells due to last year’s cancellation of spring practice because of COVID-19.
“Keep in mind, Grant Wells came here out of high school and was in spring ball two years ago, but he was also in spring ball — I think there were seven quarterbacks in the room at that time so we didn’t see a whole lot of Grant Wells at that point,” Cramsey said. “Last year, he didn’t get a spring ball, so this is his first true spring ball at Marshall.”
Given Huff’s mode of attack, there is no individual player who is likely to benefit from the scheme change more than Wells, who threw for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 10 games last year.
The biggest difference for Wells from the 2020 season is that, in Huff’s system, the quarterback is expected to go win games for the Herd as a playmaker.
Last season, Wells was called on more as a game manager as running back Brenden Knox was the offensive focal point.
With Knox gone and Huff’s philosophy entering the picture, Wells’ development is the essential element to the spring.
Will Wells regain the form that led Marshall to a 7-0 record and No. 15 national ranking early in 2020?
Or will Wells struggle under the weight of the offense and look more like the quarterback behind center during the season-ending three-game skid?
It is an element of spring practice that remains to be seen, but will play out over the next 10 practices.