HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team may have had its game postponed this week, but it still has been a busy one for quarterback Grant Wells.
Wells continues to have accolades pouring in following his 336-yard, five-touchdown performance in last week’s 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee.
On Monday, the Thundering Herd’s freshman quarterback from Charleston was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List while also garnering mention on the award’s weekly “Great 8” list. Wells was also named as the Conference USA Player of the Week for the second straight week.
On Wednesday, Wells was added to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding football player.
Thursday kept the train of awards rolling in as Wells was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.
Wells earned the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest.
Wells won the award over Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby.
On Saturday, Wells’ 336 yards and five touchdowns each set career highs and he also did not turn the ball over.
The performance against Middle Tennessee came on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 persons aboard Southern Airways Flight 932.
For the season, Wells has completed a Conference USA-best 65.6 percent of his passes (126 of 192) for 1,674 yards. He also has a C-USA best 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions on the year.
His 16 touchdown passes are second most nationally among freshmen, trailing only Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler.
Behind Wells, Marshall has started the season undefeated through seven games and is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll.
Wells has a 7-0 record as Marshall’s starting quarterback, which ties him for the second-longest FBS win streak to start a career in school history (Chase Litton, 2015).
This week’s nomination as Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week was Wells’ third of the season and second consecutive.