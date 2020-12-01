HUNTINGTON — Marshall quarterback Grant Wells continued to ring in the holiday season with gifts from national awards on Tuesday.
This time Wells, a freshman from Charleston, was one of 35 players nationwide named to the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2020. The Davey O’Brien Award goes to the top college quarterback in the nation.
While Wells stays humbled and appreciates the award nominations he’s received this year, the former George Washington High School standout’s focus remains on the field as he prepares Marshall for Saturday’s noon contest against Rice.
Wells’ focus is centered on a Marshall team that returns to the field in control of its own destiny within Conference USA’s East Division.
Marshall was in a similar situation last season and faltered with a late road loss at Charlotte. That isn’t a scenario Wells wants to see his team repeat.
“I wasn’t necessarily starting, but I felt the same thing they did,” Wells said. “I was just as close as they were. It’s just trying to learn from last year and not try to get ahead of ourselves and thinking about what’s in two or three weeks — just focus on the game we’re getting ready to play.”
For Wells, that involves going up against a Rice team that features plenty of talent, especially in the front seven.
Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge keys a group that also features a strong defensive front with an all-around smart, veteran defense that Wells knows will be a challenge this week.
“When you talk about Rice, you know you’re always going to get an experienced defense,” Wells said. “You are always going to get guys where they are supposed to be.”
With Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) returning to the field for the first time since a Nov. 14 win over Middle Tennessee, Wells said the focus is taking all the little things worked on during the three-week break and translating them to the field.
Wells said the team used its time to fine-tune all the fundamentals to be as crisp as possible upon its return to the field at noon Saturday.
“When you really have time off, you really start to focus on yourself as a team and focus on the basics that you might stray away from when you have multiple games in a row,” Wells said.
Wells has been one of the catalysts to Marshall’s 7-0 start, leading a much-more balanced offense in 2020 than last season.
He has completed 65.6 percent of his passes (126 of 192) for 1,674 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Wells’ ability to manage the game has impressed the Herd coaching staff in his first season.
Not only has Wells limited his turnovers, but he’s also led Marshall to one of the nation’s top third-down conversion percentages, which has kept drives moving downfield.
While there has been success, Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey also has instilled the mentality of continued growth and never being satisfied into Wells.
“We’ll never arrive,” Cramsey said. “We’ll never be where we have to be, and that’s just the mentality you have to have in life and as a football player.”
Despite the discussions taking place six days apart, Wells almost spoke his position coach’s words verbatim while talking with media on Tuesday.
“We haven’t arrived and, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll ever arrive,” Wells said. “That’s the point of playing this game. You’re always chasing perfection.”
Cramsey said there’s always a next step once goals are reached to see how far players can take themselves.
Tuesday’s announcement was another step forward for Wells, who is quickly gaining national recognition — accolades that Cramsey knew he was capable of earning from the time he walked out for a Marshall practice.
From execution within the run-pass option offense to staying in the pocket and delivering with accuracy or making good decisions while on the move, Cramsey said that Wells’ skill set is special within the Herd offense.
“There’s not a throw he can’t make and there’s not a thing within this offense that we ask him to do that he can’t do,” Cramsey said.
Wells’ talk of chasing perfection continues at noon on Saturday when Rice comes to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the Herd’s scheduled home finale.