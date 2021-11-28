Marshall quarterback Grant Wells completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game between the Thundering Herd and Western Kentucky at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Marshall was two quarters from achieving its dreams of playing for the 2021 Conference USA Championship.
Those dreams went by the wayside in the second half as Marshall mistakes compounded key losses in personnel as Western Kentucky scored 47 points in the final two quarters of a 53-21 win over the Herd.
As the game played out, Marshall did not handle the adversity the team faced.
Instead, the adversity — and Western Kentucky — handled Marshall.
It was the most disappointing aspect of a tough day for Marshall coach Charles Huff.
“I thought the learning lesson that we’ve got to take from this is when adversity hits, we’ve got to bond together and not pull apart,” Huff said. “There’s still some things culture-wise that we’re trying to dig in, dig out and get cleaned up.”
Marshall was already shook a bit early in the game when defensive end Sam Burton went down and had to be carted off in the first half after a left leg injury.
However, the biggest blow came after that when Marshall quarterback Grant Wells went out after a sack-fumble with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
At the time, Marshall led 14-0 and looked well on its way to victory.
The Thundering Herd used its defense to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room, but as the realization came that Wells was done for the day, the demeanor — and the game — changed for Marshall.
The energy that helped lead Marshall to its halftime lead was gone and the pressure started to take its toll on the team.
Western Kentucky took full advantage, outgaining Marshall 293-8 in the third quarter as the Herd staggered out of the locker room — the first time this season Marshall hasn’t been the stronger side out of halftime.
As Marshall now prepares for its bowl game with Wells’ status a bit uncertain, Huff said the team has to learn from its mistakes and move forward.
“We’re a team, so we’ve got to be able to play as a team through the good and the bad,” Huff said.
Marshall should learn of its bowl opponent no later than next Sunday when the Bowl Selection Show takes place.