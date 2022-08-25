Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220821 mu football 06.jpg
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi walks the sideline during the Herd's practice on Aug. 20 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Colombi, a tranfer from Texas Tech, beat out Cam Fancher for starting quarterback job.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The quarterback competition at Marshall has ended.

Henry Colombi, a sixth-year transfer from Texas Tech, will start for the Thundering Herd in the season opener against Norfolk State on Sept. 3. Cam Fancher, a redshirt freshman, will be second on the depth chart.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.