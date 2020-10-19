HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football program has looked dominant on the field in 2020.
Considering the Thundering Herd’s success and the loss of games from the early non-conference slate, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick wanted to make sure fans could see the team as much as possible.
On Monday, Hamrick announced the addition of UMass to the 2020 schedule.
The Herd will host the Minutemen at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“Going from week to week and not knowing whether you’re going to be able to play or not, by scheduling this additional home game, it gives our fans more of a chance to get a minimum of six home games,” Hamrick said. “That helps us fill season ticket obligations, multimedia right obligations and it gives more opportunities for television exposure.”
With the addition of that Nov. 7 contest, Marshall currently has five more games — scheduled for consecutive weeks — remaining in its 2020 schedule. Four of those games are scheduled to take place in Huntington.
That number of games could increase to six, however, due to Conference USA pushing back the date of the Conference USA Championship from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18. Conference USA’s effort to push that game back allows for scheduling flexibility for those league teams which have lost games due to COVID-19 issues.
Marshall lost an Oct. 3 home date with Rice under those circumstances and Hamrick said the league is working to reschedule that contest.
“Conference USA moved the championship game to the 18th in order to open up two more Saturdays to play any conference games that have been postponed or canceled,” Hamrick said. “It gives us more opportunities to play those games, knowing that could happen at any time.”
That Rice game was also a home date for the Herd, meaning that the Herd could see five of its last six games at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The lone road date currently is an Oct. 30 matchup at FIU.
The addition of UMass is an interesting one because the Minutemen were one of the first programs this season to opt out of the 2020 campaign in August. UMass is a Football Bowl Subdivision independent with no conference affiliation in football. That meant that scheduling and COVID-19 testing were both challenges, which led to the opt-out with the potential for a spring schedule.
However, the program changed its mind in late September, electing to return to practice and start games in mid-October.
UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford issued a statement upon the program’s decision to return to play.
“Since returning to campus in June, the members of our football program have been vigilant in following the policies and safety protocols instituted by the state, our university and athletics department, helping us reach a high level of confidence that we can safely conduct a truncated season this fall.
“Further, our recent work to generate a schedule in the spring semester, similar to our other fall sports, indicated that fall 2020 provided the best opportunity for our football student-athletes to take the field this academic year.”
Marshall is the second opponent on UMass’ 2020 schedule. The Minutemen opened the season on Saturday at Georgia Southern, falling 41-0.
Hamrick confirmed that, for UMass to be on the Herd’s schedule, the Minutemen have to comply with Conference USA’s protocols for COVID-19 testing, which includes three tests during game week.
“They just played, so they are testing just like we are and we feel very comfortable with that,” Hamrick said.
The Thundering Herd has worked its way to No. 22 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 25 in the Amway Coaches Poll, meaning that any chance to get on the field increases exposure, plus the chances to play in a New Year’s Six bowl at season’s end.
Currently, Marshall is the third-highest ranked Group of Five program behind Cincinnati (No. 9) and SMU (No. 16). Those teams are scheduled to play each other this weekend in American Athletic Conference play.