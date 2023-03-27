HUNTINGTON — A new season began for the Marshall University football team Monday afternoon.
Across the board, there are some key pieces still returning, but plenty of change within the program took place the last few months.
As coach Charles Huff addressed the media before the first practice period of the spring wearing a Myrtle Beach Bowl quarter-zip jacket, he spoke of the importance of learning from last year, but moving forward and creating a new identity for the coming season.
"I think it's going to be a good different, but it will be different -- just because of what we have coming back, pieces-wise, and what we lost," Huff said. "Last year's team did a phenomenal job and they created their own identity and did a lot of successful things. This is a new team. Only the experiences carry over, none of the plays, none of the production does, so we've got to start from scratch."
The foundation, Huff said, is built. A nine-win season, a bowl victory and one of the best defensive units in the country helped construct it. It's the responsibility of the 2023 team to build on it, he said.
One addition to the coaching staff integral to that pursuit of more success is new defensive coordinator Jason Semore, who was most recently a linebackers coach at Georgia Tech but has experience as a defensive coordinator at both Valdosta State and Montana.
Semore has proven leaders at each level of the defense to settle in, with Owen Porter, Eli Neal and Micah Abraham returning for another season. Semore said he plans to bring a similar defensive scheme to that of former DC Lance Guidry.
"The base structure of the defense will be similar. That's why I got this job through the interview process," Semore said. "I've been in a similar system before and it doesn't make sense to make much change there because the guys in this system are playing at an elite level and they know what they're doing.
"What spring is about for us is finding dependability and consistency in the guys we need to fill in for us to play football at a high level, as they did last year on the defensive side of the ball."
Semore's addition is one of several changes on the coaching staff.
Defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and former Missouri offensive analyst Derek Shay is the new tight ends coach.
Two former Marshall standouts have returned to the program. Aaron Dobson was a standout wide receiver from 2009-12 who played three seasons for the New England Patriots after leaving Marshall and comes back as an offensive analyst. Dani Derricott won four MAC championships as a defensive back with the Herd from 1997-2000 and returns as a defensive analyst.
On special teams, Marshall added quality control analyst Rhett Purling, and a pair of analysts from last season were promoted to graduate assistants: Quentin Halls (offense) and Mark Shaver (defense).
Logan Meyer was hired as the program's general manager. Joe Carter is the new manager of football operations.
On the field, Huff said this spring period will be important for the development of the high school recruits the coaching staff signed before his first season. Now entering his third year with the Herd, Huff said those players should take a big leap forward in multiple position groups.
Marshall returns quarterback Cam Fancher, who played in all 13 games last year and started the last seven. Huff said Fancher will have to perform well in camp to keep the starting job.
"These guys have all been introduced to the system; now they get a chance to go and compete for the job," Huff said of the four quarterbacks on the roster. "I'm not one of those coaches that say it's an open competition. The reality of it is, Cam is a little bit ahead. He's played; he's had some success."
Behind Fancher are Cole Pennington, who impressed on the scout team last season, Chase Harrison and Cade Cunningham. Huff called it "The 'C' Room" in a nod to the first letter of each of their first names.
"Cam's job is to come out and make sure that the young guys don't catch up to him. The young guys' job is no different than Cam's last year," Huff said. "I'm excited to see, out of that group, who takes the lead. The beauty of it is, they are all going to get an opportunity."