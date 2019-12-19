TAMPA, Florida — As soon as Marshall football touched down in Tampa on Thursday afternoon, Marshall coach Doc Holliday had a bit of a smile on his face.
“We’re here,” Holliday said with a laugh. “That’s progress.”
Considering how Marshall’s trip to the Gasparilla Bowl went in 2018, that was plenty for Holliday.
The last time the team made the trip to Tampa for the game, delays due to inclement weather kept the team grounded for several hours, forcing them to arrive around nine hours after its scheduled time.
On Thursday, the only delay was to de-ice the plane at Tri-State Airport — a stoppage which was trumped just two hours later when the team landed to 65-degree temperatures before heading to its host hotel, the Tampa Marriott Water Street.
Hotel and bowl staff welcomed the Thundering Herd to the Gasparilla Bowl for the second consecutive year. The Herd defeated South Florida at Raymond James Stadium last season.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said being invited back to Tampa for a second-straight year speaks for the strength of Marshall’s program.
“It’s a great trip,” Hamrick said. “I think we’re here because our fans came last year and they are going to this year. The reputation of our program and the respect we have plays in and the brand we provide for television is a draw. It’s the only game on, and they could’ve picked a lot of people to come in and play on Monday to start the Christmas holiday, but they felt like this was a really good matchup of two teams that would bring fans.”
This year, Marshall (8-4) takes on a formidable opponent in UCF, who has been one of the top Group of Five programs over the last few years. In the last two seasons, UCF (9-3) has earned the Group of Five’s spot in the New Year’s Six bowl, earning a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl two seasons ago before falling to LSU in last season’s Fiesta Bowl.
Monday’s 2:30 p.m. game offers Marshall a chance to measure itself heading into the offseason while providing a prime opponent and former Mid-American Conference and Conference USA rival that is a big draw for fans. Hamrick said the response from fans has been positive for the matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
“We’re anticipating a lot of Herd fans here,” Hamrick said. “We’re knocking on 2,500 to 3,000 tickets already sold, so we think we’ll have a lot of fans here.”
Marshall’s players headed to Busch Gardens for a team event following arrival at the team hotel and meetings Thursday afternoon.
The team will practice Friday at Berkeley Prep before heading to Curtis Hixon Park for the OnBikes Bike Build, which benefits underprivileged children in the Tampa area.
Select players will also take part in a Children’s Hospital visit with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott.