HUNTINGTON -- What worked last week against Old Dominion might not be the same recipe for success when Appalachian State comes to town to face Marshall at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Thundering Herd (5-4 overall, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) is coming off its fifth win of the year where four field goals by Rece Verhoff provided the only points in Marshall's 12-0 win.
It wasn't that the Herd struggled to move the ball, though, as it collected 387 yards offensive yards against the Monarchs, but five Marshall possessions ended inside the ODU 20-yard line, an area where the Herd has struggled at times this season. Those drives resulted in four field goals and an interception.
With the special teams game clicking, Marshall coach Charles Huff said he was taking no chances, and just wanted to come up with points at the end of the drives, so he went extremely conservative with the play calling and chose three points instead of six.
"I felt like if we just got points when we got to the red zone and we didn't turn it over that we were going to win the game," Huff said. "After we got nine, every time we got in the red zone, I told [offensive coordinator] Clint [Trickett] to run it. Let's just run it and we'll kick a field goal."
Those decisions put the game in the hands of the Marshall defense, which held up its end of the bargain and kept Old Dominion scoreless. While it may not have been the most exciting way to win a game, Huff said it was the safest way.
"On the sidelines I told them the game plan, that if we got down there, we were going to take one shot at it but if we don't get the shot we're going to run it and kick a field goal," Huff said. "I felt as long as we kept getting points, we were going to win the game."
Marshall came close to reaching the end zone on a couple of plays, an end-around rushing play for wide receiver EJ Horton that went for 12 yards from the ODU 22 to set up first-and-goal at the 10-yard line in the second quarter.
The Herd's only turnover in the red zone came on a tipped-ball interception on a first down pass intended for Horton -- Marshall's one shot at the end zone on that series.
"That has nothing to do with this week," Huff said of the philosophy against ODU when compared to the plan against App State. "We are going to have to play really well this weekend, there's going to have to be other things we do well, but it's a great foundation to build off of."
Marshall has gone over 300 yards of total offense in each of quarterback Cam Fancher's three starts, including 326 at James Madison, 407 at home against Coastal Carolina and 387 at Old Dominion.
