0914_mu football_0
Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff (90) accounted for all the Herd's points in last week's win over Old Dominion.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- What worked last week against Old Dominion might not be the same recipe for success when Appalachian State comes to town to face Marshall at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Thundering Herd (5-4 overall, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) is coming off its fifth win of the year where four field goals by Rece Verhoff provided the only points in Marshall's 12-0 win.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.