HUNTINGTON — Marshall center Levi Brown was always known as one of the more outlandish personalities within the Herd’s football program.
On each of his biceps, he had each of his names — one arm “Levi,” one arm “Brown.” And he loved to joke around and flex with teammates and opponents to show them exactly who blocked them, whether in practice or games.
Brown was also known for his easy-going, wild and fun personality. During television timeouts, it was not uncommon for Brown to start dancing on the field.
Normally, it would take something completely beyond the realm of normal to catch Brown by surprise.
As he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft, though, even Brown can’t believe the situation at hand, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Wild times, man,” Brown said. “This is just wild. Everything is so weird because all the training facilities are closed down due to the virus.”
Brown was one of many Marshall seniors who came in for the Herd’s Pro Day festivities on March 11. In the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, Brown showcased his skills for many NFL and professional scouts who were in attendance.
At virtually the same time Brown finished up his Pro Day festivities, the World Health Organization labeled the coronavirus as a pandemic (March 11, 12:26 p.m.)
That announcement prompted NFL teams to pull their scouts off the road and to stop all team-related air travel for the foreseeable future.
In one sense, Brown was lucky.
He and his teammates at Marshall were among the last in college football to have an organized Pro Day in front of NFL scouts before the landscape of sports — and the world in general — changed.
“Actually being able to get my Pro Day in, it makes it easier,” Brown said. “A lot of schools haven’t been able to do that.”
In another sense, though, Brown — like so many other college athletes — is unlucky.
The 2020 NFL Draft class will be the first in recent memory that will be hindered by limited ability to get in front of interested teams. The draft, which takes place April 23-25, is also going to a virtual format with teams not even being allowed within their own facilities.
With NFL scouts off the road and everything in the world at a virtual standstill, Brown’s path to the NFL is going to go a bit off course.
Brown’s agent, Dusty Gwinn, won’t be able to set up one-on-one workouts and interviews with teams before the draft.
For someone whose draft status is up in the air, those workouts are often the difference between being selected and going as an undrafted free agent.
Now, Brown and Gwinn must do everything possible to make sure the Herd’s four-year starter and leader along the offensive line is selected.
“For my agent, all he can do is get on his phone, call everyone and try to push my name in front of as many people as he can,” Brown said. “On my part, it’s so different because normally after Pro Day you go back to your training facility and change gears and get into a different part of your program.
“It’s a switch back into football shape for being ready after the draft instead of more like track shape almost for Pro Day with focus on speed.”
For Brown, that pre-draft training is crucial as he looks to get his weight up to a level befitting the NFL ranks.
At Marshall, Brown was listed at 297 pounds, but often played between 290 and 295 due to water weight loss in fall camp and practices during the season.
Brown is now at 303 pounds and looking to get between 305 and 310 for NFL teams who want the prototype in terms of size on their interior offensive line.
Brown said that not only is the physical side difficult with no training facility and a lack of weight equipment available to him at home in Georgia, but the mental side is also one that athletes have to endure during this time.
For someone with NFL dreams, there can’t be days of slacking off from workouts. They have to be that much more rigorous, and an athlete has to be that much more focused during the adversity caused by the coronavirus.
“I’m pretty much doing prison workouts — pushups, crunches, and everything I can,” Brown said. “Even in down time when you are relaxing, if there’s a commercial break in your show, you are doing push-ups between the break.
“Having this much time on my own and being home where the schedule is made by me every single day, it’s different. You start to realize how long 24 hours is. If you don’t get some work done in a 24-hour period, that’s on you because days are long — especially right now.”
Brown said he’s even thought about filming another Pro Day-style workout to send to interested teams to make sure that his name stays in their minds with additional contact limited.
“It’s weird because it’s almost like coming out of high school when you were doing everything you can to get a coach to open a message or see your name,” Brown said. “My agent does a lot of that work, but you try to do your part to control what you can.”
Brown said several teams have been in contact with him since his Pro Day workout, with the Arizona Cardinals, the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers being the most prevalent.
For now, Brown is doing the only thing he knows to do — keep working and preparing for his life as a professional football player.
It is just another wild ride in Brown’s adrenaline-filled journey toward his dreams.
In this unique scenario with COVID-19, however, it has turned into a weight-and-see process.