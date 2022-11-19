Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Marshall football team picked up its seventh win of the year and clinched bowl eligibility with a 23-10 victory over Georgia Southern Saturday night at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) has now won three consecutive games and four of its last five. Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 SBC) suffered its third consecutive loss.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.