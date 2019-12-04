HUNTINGTON — Technically, Marshall’s football team is off from practice this week as players focus on academics.
That does not mean that the coaching staff is taking the same time off, though.
Marshall’s coaches have hit the recruiting roads this week, shoring up many of their prospects and trying to finalize commitments prior to the early signing period for football, which starts Dec. 18.
Because of the way that Conference USA’s bowl games are slotted in the bowl schedule, the coaches are often unable to get out to recruit due to game prep.
While the Herd would rather be prepping for the Conference USA Championship this weekend, the coaches are not wasting any time at trying to improve the team for the future as they hit several recruiting hot spots.
Marshall recruiting coordinator Mike Treier has traveled from Pennsylvania to Texas to Florida this week and said by text that coaches were “all over” in search of talent to help the Herd.
Social media showed such this week.
“Exit row vibes on the flight to the (Peach) state! Lookin for some dudes who wanna join the #HerdFamily,” Marshall tight ends coach Kyle Segler tweeted on Wednesday while on a flight to Georgia.
In addition to Segler being in Georgia, there were coaches in Kansas, Iowa and Mississippi at junior colleges looking for talent that can instantly help the Herd in several areas of need.
While several coaches were all across the country on Wednesday, Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey made sure to take care of committed talent locally as well, making an in-home visit to Greenup County (Ky.) quarterback Eli Sammons, who is also a Class of 2020 commit.
On Tuesday night, Sammons tweeted, “Great home visit with @TCramsey19! Can’t wait to be apart of the Herd! #SkoHerd”
Sammons and Capital athlete Kerion Martin are local additions to the Class of 2020, but Marshall’s class is expected to grow even more this week.
It gained a new member on Tuesday afternoon when Joshua Bowers, a junior college product of Navarro College in Texas, committed to the Herd.
The Tampa, Florida native went the junior college route after starting his career with The Citadel. Bowers announced his commitment on Twitter.
“The junior college experience definitely has had its ups and downs, but everything happens for a reason. God has kept my mind on my dreams and now my hard work is paying off…,” Bowers said in a tweet. “With that being said, I want to announce my commitment to Marshall University! GO HERD”
The cornerback position is one of need, along with linebacker — both areas that Treier said was a focal point both in the junior college and high school ranks.
Coaches make their way back to Huntington toward the end of the week and players are expected to resume practice on Saturday to start preparing for Marshall’s bowl game, which will be officially announced on Sunday afternoon.