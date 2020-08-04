HUNTINGTON — Sometimes it seems the NCAA’s acclimatization period can be agonizing for Marshall football coach Doc Holliday.
Holliday talks about players with tempered enthusiasm because they are in helmets and/or shells — helmets and shoulder pads — during the first days of camp.
“I see athletic guys that can run around,” Holliday said when discussing his team’s first couple days of practice. “They look good in shorts.”
This year, however, is worse than most for Holliday and defensive coordinator Brad Lambert. The lack of spring drills forced the coaching staff into a wait-and-see period, especially on the defensive side, where new faces will be the norm.
After signing several linebackers in December for the 2020 recruiting class, the Thundering Herd staff finally gets to see what those players can do at full speed Wednesday when Marshall transitions into full pads for the first time.
Especially at the second level of the defense, players can have the savvy and film study down, but true value isn’t known until the physical side can be showcased.
“Ask me at the end of [this] week and I’ll probably have a better answer for you,” Holliday said. “Linebacker, you just line up and if you can go make plays, you know you’ve got one. It doesn’t take long to see if you’ve got a linebacker.”
That wait ends on Wednesday when Holliday and Lambert get to see what players can take the film study and work in meetings and translate it to the full speed of the game. The lone returnee is Tavante Beckett, who led Marshall with 121 tackles last season.
However, the Herd lost starters Omari Cobb and Tyler Brown, who must be replaced. That open competition is bound to lead to some spirited play as players look to make their mark.
Players such as grad transfer Brian Cavicante and junior college linebackers Abraham Beauplan and Charlie Gray will experience their first practice in full pads at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, an opportunity most have waited for their entire lives.
“Some of these guys, it’s the first time learning our system and they just want to play,” Lambert said. “They’re young men that want to play. It’s just what they do.”
Lambert said all the candidates bring something special to the table, but it’s about making it fit within the scheme of the defense.
“They’ve done a good job over the whole break, so to speak, but there’s no replacing being able to walk through or actually run through the plays and go against the offense,” Lambert said. “It’s a heavy learning period for us and it’s a critical time.”
As the pads go on, the coaching staff will have their eyes out for playmakers, and with that, all players are looking to make their mark, which brings its own set of difficulties.
Coaches want to see the intensity in players, but sometimes that goes overboard, which leads into skirmishes as players try to get the best of one another during competition.
Holliday and Lambert each said that, with the elimination of the spring period and the short timeline between now and the Aug. 29 scheduled opener at East Carolina, there is no time to waste for the Herd, which means those extracurricular post-play events have to subside.
“You’re trying to really get across to the team that you’ve got to keep your composure,” Lambert said. “You have to keep your composure during a game and so you’ve got to keep your composure during practice. Everybody gets a little riled up and they are close off the field as well, so they get to jabbing at each other.”
That doesn’t mean that Lambert doesn’t welcome the anticipation of full pads or the energy and aggression that it brings. In fact, it’s a good sign for coaches to see it, as long as it’s shown in the right ways.
“You always want to slow them down,” Lambert said. “I’ve always said, ‘If I have to slow you down, that’s a good thing. It’s hard for me to have to speed you up. If I have to speed you up, you might be playing the wrong game.’ We like guys that we have to slow down, no doubt about it.”