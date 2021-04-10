HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff is all about pressure. Whether on offense or defense, Huff wants the Thundering Herd to be the aggressor.
While the scheme comes with applying pressure, it also puts the Herd in some pressure situations, especially at the cornerback position.
With Huff and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry dialing up pressure on a more consistent basis in 2021, those cornerbacks for the Herd are going to be in many one-on-one scenarios, which makes the fundamentals learned this spring crucial to success in the fall.
“It puts a little bit more emphasis on technique and fundamentals,” Huff said. “When you’re pressuring, you’re a little bit on an island and you’re probably a little tighter than you normally have [been].”
For Marshall, there is a veteran returnee in cornerback Steven Gilmore, who has shined in his first three seasons with the Herd.
Last season, Gilmore finished with 39 tackles and 12 pass breakups with one interception and two forced fumbles.
Gilmore has played in 36 career games and he’s been in one-on-one scenarios plenty of times with the Herd, but never with this frequency. That means his play has to step up on a more consistent basis.
Marshall also returns cornerback Josh Bowers, who started to come on strong at the end of the 2020 season. Bowers finished with 22 tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in his first season since joining Marshall out of Navarro College.
Another player who will factor greatly into the mix is cornerback Micah Abraham, who got off to a strong start at safety in 2019 before a position switch to cornerback slowed him a bit last season.
Abraham has been in the mix consistently in the spring as a player who is ready to break out in the new-look defensive scheme.
Those players lead a group that has experience on the “island,” and Huff thinks the challenge is one they will tackle head-on as preparation continues.
“I think we’ve got some veteran guys out there who have played the game before,” Huff said. “They kind of enjoy it. It puts them in more of a one-on-one, you’ve-got-to-beat-your man mentality, which I think they embrace.”
Huff said the benefits of executing it in the spring are two-fold. Not only is his secondary figuring out how to be aggressive and get the job done, but the constant pressure also is working on his wide receivers, which gives them the best look possible each day.
“The receivers like it more because they get a little more true competition and they have to work their technique, so I think it’s going well,” Huff said.
Much like a quarterback, Huff said one of the biggest factors for the cornerbacks is the mental side of it — being able to pick yourself up after giving up a play.
If a cornerback is thinking about the play he just gave up, that cornerback’s instincts and aggression are likely to be diminished, which increases the chances of him giving up another big play in succession.
“Corners have a really short memory, so you’ve got to play the next play,” Huff said. “I feel pretty good about it so far.”
That mental side of dealing with failure was started in the 4th Quarter program and is continuing through the spring as those cornerbacks see live repetitions.
Huff said that as spring has gone on, the group has settled in.
What was once uncomfortable and foreign to the group is now something they look forward to — the daily challenge of being the best in one-on-one situations.
“For them, it’s exciting,” Huff said. “They like to be able to change it up. What we’ve got to get all of them to do is play with a lot more consistency.”