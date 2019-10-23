HUNTINGTON — The goal of Marshall’s defense is to be the aggressor each week.
Over the past two games, the Thundering Herd has achieved that goal, registering 15 sacks in that span while gaining a pair of Conference USA victories. To put it in perspective, Marshall’s 15 sacks in the two games is equal to or more than the output of 63 of 130 FBS teams for the entire season.
That’s a key heading into the Thundering Herd’s game against Western Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“That’s critical,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “We have to find some way to get pressure on [WKU quarterback Ty Storey] because he can throw it.”
Last week, FAU quarterback Chris Robison got into a quick rhythm early in the passing game with the Owls going tempo, which led to a 14-3 FAU lead late in the first quarter. Yet the constant rush of Marshall’s defense started to get to Robison and affected his decision-making over the final three quarters.
Marshall linebacker Tyler Brown credited the defensive line for being the constant in that pressure.
“Our D-line does a great job,” Brown said. “They put pressure on the quarterback every play, so when we do dial up a blitz, linebackers pretty much come free because they are so worried about the D-line and making sure they don’t get through gaps.
“The quarterback hasn’t really been able to sit back in the pocket and make his reads properly the past two weeks because they are putting so much pressure on them.”
Holliday said that much of the success of the defensive line against FAU was a consistent rotation between the players that limited snaps and kept them fresh throughout the game.
“The great thing about that game is that I don’t think any of the defensive ends played over 30 plays,” Holliday said. “We rolled four or five guys in there and there isn’t much dropoff.
“Channing [Hames] played a few more than that, but when you play [30 plays] you can play really, really hard. That’s what those guys are doing and we’re getting production out of a lot of players.”
Brown, who had two of the team’s seven sacks in the win — one of which went for a safety — was a quarterback at Spring Valley High School. He explained exactly what that can do to a quarterback when that signal-caller repeatedly sees pressure in his face.
“He’s just always on edge, even on the plays we’re not bringing the pressure,” Brown said. “He’s still trying to get the ball out quick or not making his proper reads because he has that thought in his head.
“You might miss your quick reads because you’re worried about seeing where the blitz is coming from or if there is a blitz. Before the snap, there’s a lot more going on inside the quarterback’s head, knowing that we do bring a lot of pressure.”
Another huge aspect to Marshall’s ability to apply quarterback pressure has been the job done against the run, which has forced the opposition into longer distance situations. Against FAU, Marshall allowed just 57 yards rushing. Against Old Dominion, the Herd allowed just 83. Both games featured 36 attempts, meaning the opposition ran for under 2 yards per carry (including the sacks).
A similar recipe will be needed against Western Kentucky (4-2 overall, 4-0 Conference USA), which has taken solid care of the football with Storey as its quarterback, but has also struggled to run the football.
The Hilltoppers are averaging just 3.1 yards per rush this season. If Marshall (4-3, 2-1) is able to continue its success against the run, the Herd will look to also sustain its pressure against Storey and the Hilltoppers.