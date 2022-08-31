HUNTINGTON — There are a couple main differences in how Marshall will open the 2022 football season versus how the Thundering Herd began in 2021.
For one, Marshall will begin the season at home, and will face a much more traditional offense than it saw last season at Navy.
Last year's season opener against the Midshipmen presented it's own challenges, one of those being the fact that it was a road game. The other was Navy's triple-option offense, which is rare in college football.
The Herd navigated those challenges, leaving with a 49-7 win. But for head coach Charles Huff and the team, there's a bit of relief in knowing that in 2022, they'll face a more traditional offense to begin this season as Norfolk State comes to town for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
"The schemes [Norfolk State runs] are going to be similar to general football," Huff said, comparing the Spartans' game to that of Navy. "Trying to prepare our guys isn't easier, it's just a different path."
That path a year ago meant scheming a defense around one specific offensive style, the triple-option, and then installing a separate defense for the remainder of the season.
For some Marshall players like defensive end Owen Porter, there wasn't as big of a learning curve since he both played against and ran the triple-option while at Spring Valley High School. Even so, Porter said it makes knowing what to expect easier when the opposing offense isn't an exclusive style.
"We don't have to put in a whole new defense like we did for one team last year," Porter said. "We can play what our normal scheme stuff is and fit in maybe one or two extra looks or coverages."
Leading into Huff's first season with the Herd, spring ball was spent working on installing Marshall's own schemes. But in the 2021 preseason camp, the Herd altered its approach, at least on the defensive side of the ball, to stopping Navy's offense.
That's not the case this year, and while some time was dedicated to unconventional offenses Marshall might see throughout the year, the majority of the time was spent focusing on its traditional scheme as a defense.
"This year it's all about how well can we do 'us,'" Huff said. "I feel comfortable because we got a chance to see 'us' for 29 practices."
It certainly makes things a little more comfortable for the team when preparing for Saturday's opponent, and also changes the way the game feels for Huff as this will be the first time he opens the season at home as the Herd's coach.
"I probably had a little more angst going into last year's first game, " Huff said. "Not that I'm cool calm and collected this year, but I do know that our guys can fall back on their reps and habits and what they know this year."
To prepare for different looks the Herd might encounter throughout the season, Huff leaned on some knowledge of his own, using an approach he picked up while working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban during a two-year stint with the Crimson Tide.
"We always worked on Auburn when Gus [Malzahn] was there because it was a little unorthodox," Huff said. "We always worked on Arkansas when [defensive coordinator] Barry Odom started running a three-three Joker [defense] and we'd spend a day or two just to expose these guys."