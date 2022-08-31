Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220828_hd_mufootball
Buy Now

Marshall coach Charles Huff and the Herd open at home Saturday against Norfolk State.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — There are a couple main differences in how Marshall will open the 2022 football season versus how the Thundering Herd began in 2021.

For one, Marshall will  begin the season at home, and will face a much more traditional offense than it saw last season at Navy. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.