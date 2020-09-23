HUNTINGTON — Brad Lambert couldn’t let one of his players one-up him.
Marshall University linebacker Tavante Beckett was named national defensive player of the week on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thundering Herd defensive coordinator Brad Lambert claimed a similar honor.
Athlon Sports named the Marshall assistant its defensive coordinator of the week in honor of the Herd’s performance in a 17-7 victory over then No. 23 Appalachian State on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“Appalachian State’s offense averaged 38.8 points a game last season and posted 35 in the opener against Charlotte,” Athlon writer Steven Lassan wrote. “However, Marshall’s defense had other plans for the Mountaineers on Saturday. The Thundering Herd allowed just seven points and limited the Appalachian State offense to just 5.1 yards a snap in a 17-7 victory. Lambert’s group held the Mountaineers to just 96 yards on the ground, recorded three sacks and forced two turnovers inside of the red zone.”
Marshall held the Mountaineers to their lowest rushing performance in six seasons.
Other Athlon weekly honors included UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel (offensive player), Pittsburgh defensive end Rashad Weaver (defensive player), Miami’s Rhett Lashlee (offensive coordinator), SMU’s Ulysses Bentley IV (offensive freshman), Louisiana Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs (defensive freshman) and the Miami Hurricanes (team).