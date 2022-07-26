When athletic conferences begin to hold media events, it signals that the start of the college football season is right around the corner.
That is enough to build excitement for fans of the sport, those who play it and those who coach it.
For the Marshall Thundering Herd, however, there’s added excitement this year as it transitions from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference.
On Tuesday, some of that emotion bled over into the news conference as head coach Charles Huff, running back Rasheen Ali and linebacker Eli Neal represented the Herd at the SBC Football Media Days in New Orleans.
“We know that, coming into the Sun Belt, it’s a whole new wave of competition,” Neal said on the main stage at the event. “This is what we live for, this is what we play the game for, this is what our fans are looking forward to.”
The upcoming season presents a new chance for the Thundering Herd to impress in a new conference, one that made a good impression on the team’s representatives during their time meeting with several media outlets in New Orleans on Tuesday.
“The conference is extremely well organized, they’ve got a really good brand and everything has been smooth and very detailed,” Marshall football coach Charles Huff said at the podium. “I don’t know that the guys knew media was this intense, but I think it’s been a good experience for them.”
Huff emphasized that the new era for Marshall was a chance to grow the university’s brand both on a regional and national scale, and took some time to share some things with the media about the program he took over in 2021.
One of the major bright spots from his inaugural season was running back Rasheen Ali, who stood to his left during the news conference.
For Ali, it was unfamiliar territory. He’s receiving more attention than he’s used to after a breakout season in 2021, but made the most of his time in the Big Easy.
“It was fun to represent our team and the program and to get out of my comfort zone and do stuff I never thought I would do, so it’s been fun,” Ali said.
Marshall was one of seven schools that made the rounds with the media Tuesday. The East Division programs took their turn on Tuesday while the West Division is scheduled for Wednesday.
“Being here, it’s first class all the way,” Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said. “[The Sun Belt] did a great job on the setup and this is something I think we can be proud of as member institutions and knowing our leadership and the people working behind the scenes and the administration of this conference do things the right way.”
