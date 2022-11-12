Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall’s Ethan Driskell (52) lifts running back Khalan Laborn (8) as they celebrate a touchdown against Appalachian State Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team performed well in all three phases of the game and the end result reflected that effort.

The Thundering Herd picked up its sixth win of the season, defeating Appalachian State 28-21 Saturday evening in the annual “75” game, a tribute to the lives lost in the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 individuals.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

