HUNTINGTON — Marshall football picked up its third win of the season in its final non-conference game of the year and now can enjoy at least a few days of rest before prepping for its next opponent, Louisiana.
It’s a bit of a scheduling anomaly for the Herd, which doesn’t have a true off week during the 2022 season, but will play just one game over the course of the next two and a half weeks, that being a night matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
“I think we’re all looking forward to that game, a little rematch from last year, but we’re also looking forward to a few days of break here,” Thundering Herd defensive lineman Owen Porter said. “Everybody is worn out; three straight road games are pretty rough. You get a little less sleep those nights, so this break will be a big thing for us.”
Marshall was one of two Sun Belt Conference teams to be on the road for three straight weeks after playing its season opener at home, joining South Alabama as the only other league team to have done that this season.
The Herd finished its non-conference slate with a pair of wins at home over FCS teams Norfolk State and Gardner-Webb, a road win at then-No. 8 Notre Dame, and suffered its only non-conference loss at Bowling Green.
“We’re five games in, so nine days is great for us to get a little break and then get geared up for Sun Belt play again,” quarterback Henry Colombi said after the win over Gardner-Webb.
Louisiana will be the Herd’s second Sun Belt league game, but the first Marshall plays at home. The two teams met in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl to end last season.
Marshall played two non-Saturday games in 2021, both on the road, against Appalachian State on a Thursday in September and then matched up with North Texas on a Friday night, but even so the Herd had a true off week and had 15 days off after the win over the Mean Green.
“It’s a little bit different because the game falls on a Wednesday so you don’t get a true week off and a true week of preparation,” head coach Charles Huff said. “We’ll do some things on the next opponent, we’ll do some things developmental-wise. But we have a plan, it’s just different than a normal true bye.”
The extra days in between games will also help some of the Herd players nursing injuries heal up and prepare for a potential return to the field. In the win over Gardner-Webb, Colombi was held out of the second half with what he said was a minor leg injury. Wide receiver Caleb McMillian left in the first quarter and was seen on the sidelines later wearing a boot and walking on crutches.
“You saw a couple guys [go] down and those are guys that we really, really need,” defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander said when speaking on the importance of resting and rehabilitating before returning to competition. “It’s just about taking care of your body, going to treatment twice a day throughout the week and hopefully going into the next game good to go.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.