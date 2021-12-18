NEW ORLEANS -- As Dewayne, Jennifer and Natalie Hodge stood in front of the St. Louis Cathedral at Jackson Square for a photo on Saturday afternoon, they couldn't help but stand out a bit.
In a largely red-clad throng of visitors, there stood the green-clad family in Marshall gear trying to get a memory from its New Orleans Bowl visit.
This game was special for the Hodges, who have ties to the Kenova area but now live in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, which made the New Orleans Bowl a much quicker trip to see their beloved Thundering Herd.
Hodge was more than happy to learn of Marshall's pending move to the Sun Belt Conference in November when it was announced.
"Oh man, I was happy as hell," Dewayne Hodge said. "That's five games within four hours of me that they could play. I'll get to see the Herd at least twice a year."
Marshall fans weren't the only ones excited about the Herd's move to the Sun Belt Conference.
Just as the Hodges were taking their photo at St. Louis Cathedral, Louisiana fans Debbie and Darrell Brauchhaus came up to discuss the game and the newfound rivalry with Marshall.
Darrell Brauchhaus said the addition of Marshall is welcome by all who are part of the Sun Belt.
"Good program, great history," Darrell Brauchhaus said. "That's a big thing. That's what we needed -- something to bump up the Belt a bit."
In addition to the future rivalry with Louisiana, Marshall fans simply couldn't pass up a chance to travel to New Orleans. Many of those in attendance had never been to the Big Easy before, which gave them a chance to experience one of the country's most cultures.
"People are just having a good time and just enjoying time," said Herd fan Becky McCoy of Hardinsburg, Kentucky. "There's a lot of happiness here."
McCoy, the aunt of Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell, was part of one of several families that took advantage of the opportunity to use the Herd's bowl game as family time.
"I think it's fantastic for families to get to bond together because we just came from three different cities to come together," McCoy said. "We were able to spend time -- especially around the holidays -- together with our families, supporting Ethan."
For Keith and Daphane Wagoner, the parents of Herd tight end Garet Morrell, the trip was both a first and last, which gave it a unique feel.
It was the first time the Wagoners had ever been to New Orleans, but it also marked their last trip with Garet as part of the Herd. Morrell's college career came to a close on Saturday night in the New Orleans Bowl.
"When we looked at the bowl schedule, I said, 'Man, it would be awesome if we could get New Orleans,'" Keith Wagoner said. "It's seven hours from home versus 12 or 15 and it's someone we've never been."
The Wagoners also said they enjoyed the time slot of the bowl because it allowed fans to experience the city during the day before hitting the game at night.
"We did Bourbon Street [Friday] night and we did Cafe Du Monde today," Wagoner said.
This year's New Orleans Bowl may have been the first trip for many Herd fans involved, but it is not likely to be the last.
With Marshall headed to the Sun Belt Conference in the future and the New Orleans Bowl as a fixture on the bowl slate, chances are Herd fans will have more opportunities to make the trip in the future.
Given the feel of Saturday's contingent, it would be a welcome addition to the Herd's travel schedule.