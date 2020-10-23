HUNTINGTON — As No. 22 Marshall gets ready for its third Conference USA football contest of 2020, the game takes on a similar feel to the first two.
Coming into the season, Western Kentucky was the prohibitive favorite to win the East Division due to its defense. Marshall promptly jumped out to a 38-0 lead on the road in a 24-point win.
Last week, Louisiana Tech was the opponent — another divisional favorite in the West. Marshall never trailed in a 35-17 win over the Bulldogs.
This week it’s another test, and maybe the biggest one the Thundering Herd has faced this season.
In its quest to be the best, Marshall has to face the team that is the reigning C-USA champion. That would be Florida Atlantic, which the Herd hosts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in its 2020 Homecoming game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game will be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh via Stadium.
Last season, Marshall defeated Florida Atlantic 36-31 on the strength of a 220-yard, two-touchdown game from running back Brenden Knox. However, the Herd’s late-season loss to Charlotte put FAU in the C-USA championship game, which the Owls won to take the title.
Saturday’s game features two of the nation’s top defenses against the rush, albeit with a smaller sample size for Florida Atlantic (1-0, 1-0 C-USA), which has had five contests postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Marshall (4-0, 2-0 C-USA) comes in as the nation’s third-best defense against the run, allowing just 68.5 yards per game on the ground. The Herd has yet to allow a team more than 100 yards rushing in a game.
FAU sits in sixth in FBS after allowing Charlotte just 82 yards on 41 carries, which was bolstered by six sacks that took the Charlotte offense backward.
MU defensive tackle Jamare Edwards said run defense is all about attitude.
“We have the same mentality every week,” Edwards said. “We feel like nobody can block us. Anybody in front of us can’t block us. That’s just how you’ve got to play at our position.”
While Marshall’s defense has taken care of business, the offense has also been efficient.
Marshall has achieved balance, rushing for 213.5 yards per game while throwing for 224 yards per game.
That’s a credit to the offensive line, which has produced lanes for Knox and Sheldon Evans while also protecting quarterback Grant Wells.
Marshall’s passing game with Wells will be in the spotlight as the Herd had a few players banged up in the win at Louisiana Tech.
Sophomore Broc Thompson put on social media that he’d be out for several weeks with a fracture in his leg while Talik Keaton and Willie Johnson each left early with injuries and did not return.
“The confidence level, on my aspect, doesn’t change at all,” Wells said. “Whether it’s Broc, whether it’s Shadeed [Ahmed] — anybody, countless names in there. The fact that you can throw anybody in there, whether someone breaks a shoelace or has to go in for a play or something, that’s huge when it doesn’t really matter who’s out there.”
Edwards said the Herd’s experience gained this season is an advantage going into Saturday. Marshall is nearing the midway point of its season while FAU is just getting its feet wet.
“This is going to be our fifth game and this will only be their second, so I definitely feel like this is an advantage,” Edwards said.
Still, Edwards said the reigning Conference USA champions are going to be hungry, and it’s his the Herd’s job to make sure it can claim its seat atop Conference USA’s East Division.
“We’ve got to go out there and prove it,” he said.